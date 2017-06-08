#MixBeachHouse: Ed Sheeran's Coming Back to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

You Need To Check Out The Coca-Cola Festival Bottle

June 8, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Coca Cola, coke, Festival, Music, Wristband

By: Eric Donnelly

Okay Coca-Cola, we need this in the USA!

According to AdWeek,, in order to re-connect with their Romanian audience, the popular beverage company tapped into the massive music festival community. The video states “40% of teens never tasted Coke in the last month, but most of them went to at least on music festival.”


The bottom of the label was actually a wristband for festivals…if you were one of the lucky winners. If you didn’t win, the labels still had a music themed wristband for you to wear.

This was such a great marketing idea!

