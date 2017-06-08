You Need To Check Out The Coca-Cola Festival Bottle

By: Eric Donnelly
Okay Coca-Cola, we need this in the USA!
According to AdWeek,, in order to re-connect with their Romanian audience, the popular beverage company tapped into the massive music festival community. The video states “40% of teens never tasted Coke in the last month, but most of them went to at least on music festival.”
RELATED: Salt Talked To Some Interesting Folks at Boston Calling
The bottom of the label was actually a wristband for festivals…if you were one of the lucky winners. If you didn’t win, the labels still had a music themed wristband for you to wear.
This was such a great marketing idea!
FII PE FAZA! Punem la bataie 7 abonamente duble la UNTOLD daca ne demonstrezi ca ai cele mai multe bratari. Incarca o poza pe Insta cu hashtag-urile #cokebreacelet, #cocacolaromania si tag@cocacolaromania. Ah, inca ceva: poza trebuie sa fie #OOTD, #IWokeUpLikeThis, #InstaTravel, #Workout sau #InstaFood – tu alegi. Good luck!