Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 6/9

6:45 Ashley From Halifax
- Ryan Lochte and his fiance welcomed a baby boy.They named him Caiden Zane. What Olympic Sport did Lochte compete in in Rio?
- Jerry Seinfeld said he and Kesha laughed off their little “no hug” incident after the cameras stopped rolling, but he still didn’t hug her. Name Kesha’s former producer she’s been embroiled in a very public legal battle with.
- The new Tom Cruise “Mummy” remake is out this weekend. Name the actor who starred in the original Mummy films.
- Michael J. Fox is 56 years old today. Of course he starred in the “Back to the Future” franchise. In the franchise how fast did he have to get the DeLoreon going to time travel?
- Today in 1934 Donald Duck made his debut in Disney’s “The Little Wise Hen”. Name the other famous cartoon duck owned by rival Warner Bros.
7:45 Traci From Kingston
- After taking some time off, Katy Perry finally released her fourth LP, Witness, at midnight. Her arch nemesis just so happened to release her ENTIRE catalog of music coincidentally on Spotify at the same time. Which popstar is it?
- Jerry Stiller is 90 this week. Whose dad did he play on Seinfeld?
- Cristiano Ronaldo is still the highest-paid athlete in the world, pulling down $93 million over the past year. Is LeBron James or Tom Brady a close second?
- Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” has surpassed 1 BILLION plays on Spotify. Which of these is one of only two other songs that has cracked a billion plays? Closer by The Chainsmokers or Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars?
- Co-stars Charlie Weber & Liza Weil are dating IRL! They play Frank Delphino & Bonnie Winterbottom on which Shondaland TV drama?
8:45 Julie From West Bridgewater
- The man who played Barney the Dinosaur from 1991 to 2001 says the costume weighed 70 pounds and got up to 120 degrees inside. But he loved it. Finish the lyrics to this Barney song.
- Natalie Portman turns 36 today. Name the 2010 film where she played a Ballerina.
- A security company is reporting that Britney Spears’ Instagram account was hacked by the Russians & used as a secret bulletin board to place coded messages that were part of a malware scheme. Which of her hits came first—Toxic, Oops I Did It Again, or I’m a Slave 4 U?
- When Blake Shelton presented at the CMT’s on Wednesday, his ex Miranda Lambert couldn’t even look at the stage. What does CMT stand for?
- DC’s “Wonder Woman” is getting great reviews. Some news recently came out about what was going on with Gal Gadot while she was filming that made her actions scenes all the more impressive. What was it?
Can YOU Beat Kennedy?