Tom Hardy Pens Heartbreaking Letter To Dog Woody

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Well known for his gruff on-screen persona, Tom Hardy clearly has a softer side. Following a six-moth battle with polymyositis, the Mad Max star lost his beloved dog Woody earlier this week. Woody was only 6 years old.

Hardy found Woody, short for Woodstock, running across a turnpike in Georgia. The 11-week-old stray, exhausted and covered in poop, instantly fell asleep in Hardy’s arms – and the rest is history. Describing the dog as a “survivor,” the actor shares stories of bringing Woody onset and the many friends the pup made over the years.

“We at home are devastated by his loss I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering. Above all, I am completely gutted. The world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side,” Hardy wrote. “Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever.”

Hardy finished off the letter with a note to Woody directly: “Thank you Woody for choosing to find us. We will love you and be with you and you with us forever. Never ever ever forgotten. Your Boy tom xxx I love you beyond words. To the moon and back again and again to Infinity and beyond. Run with Max now and the Angels. I will see you when I get there. With all of me I love you. Always Thankyou for Your love beautiful boy.”