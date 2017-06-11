Jack Johnson Leads ‘Sweet Caroline’ Sing-Along In Mansfield

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Jack Johnson brought his brand of breezy acoustic rock to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA, Friday night (June 9). The marathon set carried on for nearly two and a half hours, on a night when the Hawaiian musician seemed especially loose, pulling from every corner of his career, and covering everyone from Sublime to The Modern Lovers.

Highlights included the ex-surfer’s beachside classic “Sitting Waiting Wishing,” an extended “Breakdown,” and the “I Shall Be Released”/”Better Together” duplet encore alongside openers Lake Street Dive.

Playing to the locals, Johnson unleashed a midset Massachusetts jam session culminating with the 8th inning Fenway Park staple “Sweet Caroline” led by longtime band member Zach Gill.

Prior to the Gill-led Neil Diamond sing-along, Johnson surprised fans as he manned the drum set for the first time in his career, rolling the band into a loosely arranged (and minimally rehearsed) cover of The Modern Lover’s state anthem “Roadrunner.” The reference seemed lost on many, but obvious call-outs to Stop & Shop and the Commonwealth itself drew huge cheers from the crowd.

Check out Johnson’s full setlist below, and be sure to watch the awesome sing-a-long in the video player up top.

Jack Johnson, June 9, 2017, Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA:

“Mudfootball”

“Sitting, Waiting, Wishing”

“You and Your Heart”

“Fortunate Fool”

“Flake”

“Upside Down”

“Radiate”

“Breakdown”

“The Horizon Has Been Defeated / Badfish”

“Boss DJ” (Sublime cover)

“Inaudible Melodies”

“Bubble Toes”

“Wasting Time”

“Constellations”

“Rodeo Clowns”

“I Got You”

“Roadrunner” (The Modern Lovers cover)

“Sweet Caroline” (Neil Diamond cover)

“Banana Pancakes”

“Shot Reverse Shot”

“At or With Me”

“Good People”

Encore:

“Do You Remember”

“Home”

“A Pirate Looks at Forty” (Jimmy Buffett cover)

“Gone”

“Willie Got Me Stoned and Stole All My Money”

“Talk of the Town”

“Big Sur”

“Taylor”

“Staple It Together / Whole Lotta Love”

“I Shall Be Released” (Bob Dylan cover with Lake Street Dive)

“Better Together” (with Lake Street Dive)