Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 6/12

Diane from Peabody
- Singer Brad Delp would have been 66 years old today. He was the front man for what popular local band? –
The Dropkick Murphy’s, The Cars or Boston?
- Jennifer Lawrence was in a small private plane that had to make an emergency landing on Saturday, when BOTH engines failed. Name the 2016 film starring Tom Hanks that’s based on a true story where he plays a pilot that has to make an emergency landing in the Hudson River in order to save his passengers and crew.
- SUBMITTED BY RUSSEL FROM LYNN: True or false, John Travolta’s first movie role was in the 1976 movie “Carrie” where he played a sadistic boyfriend.
- It was a family affair at game 6 of the NBA finals Friday night as Khloe Kardashian brought Kourtney, Kris & all 3 of Kortney’s kids to cheer on BF Tristan Thompson. Which team does he play for?
- Actor Adam West passed away over the weekend at 88 years old. He was the original Batman and also had a recurring role on “Family Guy” since season 2 playing himself. What was his job on the show?
Silvia from Worcester
- Pharrell Williams just released a new track, “Yellow Light,” from the latest Despicable Me film hitting theaters next month. He previously earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for this huge smash hit of his featured on both his album & in Despicable Me 2 back in 2014– name the song.
- Ferris Buellers Day Off turned 30 on Saturday. Ferris faked sick to skip school however his best friend was actually out of school due to illness- what was his best friend’s name in the film?
- Netflix original series “Orange Is the New Black” just had its fifth season premiere on Friday. What is the name of the lead actress who plays the role of Piper Chapman?
- SUBMITTED BY GEOFFREY FROM FALL RIVER: The trailer for the upcoming film, “Murder On The Orient Express” was released. It features many A-listers, including Michelle Pfeiffer and Johnny Depp. What 2012 film, Where Depp plays a vampire, did Pfeiffer and Depp appear together?
- Sam Hunt says he took seven trips to Hawaii last summer trying to convince Hannah Lee to take him back. Obviously, the seventh trip worked. Name his 2014 hit.
John Huges from Norwood
- Twilight costars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner were reunited at a fashion show this past weekend. In the series, did Taylor Lautner play a vampire or a werewolf?
- SUBMITTED BY JODIE FROM WINCHESTER: Disney’s Mary Poppins is finally getting a sequel called Mary Poppins Returns, but Julie Andrews just announced she won’t be returning. What other movie musical did Julie famously sing, “doe a deer a female deer, ray a drop of golden sun?”
- Charles Barkley says he’s “embarrassed” about how fat he’s become and that this summer he’s going to go away for six weeks to get himself in shape. Earlier in the NBA playoffs Barkley made an insensitive comment on TV regarding this Boston Celtic whose sister had just passed away.
- Today is Snoop Dogg and his wife’s 20th Anniversary. Of course the notorious pot smoker has his own line of cannabis products. What is it called?
- In a strange twist of events, Katy Perry “apologized” to Taylor Swift over the weekend & expressed a desire for peace. The two singers have been feuding for years all steaming from an incident involving what? Backup dancers, stolen songs or a collaboration gone wrong?
Can YOU beat Kennedy?