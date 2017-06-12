Pat Monahan And Train Bring Greatest Hits To Xfinity Center

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Train has been churning out hits for nearly two decades, and last night (June 11) the group unleashed a radio-friendly setlist at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA.

Frontman Pat Monahan, the last founding member still with the group, spent the sticky June night bounding across the stage, playfully interacting with the front few rows. Donned in all black, Monahan’s sublime vocals are as pristine in the live setting as they are in-studio. Soaring above a bed of tight, electric radio-rock, Monahan delivered hit after hit to the adoring crowd, teasing fans with false-starts of “Play That Song” and posing for selfies.

Opening act O.A.R. joined the San Francisco band for a horn-heavy cover of Paul Simon‘s “You Can Call Me Al,” and the wonderful Natasha Bedingfield sat in for Ashley Monroe on “Bruises.” Other highlights included the fan-led “Hey, Soul Sister,” and a stunning “Calling All Angels.”

Monahan had a few more tricks up his sleeve before the end of the night: “You don’t mind if we play this song, right?” the singer asked over the opening riff’s of Aerosmith’s “Dream On.” For all of Monahan’s vocal prowess, taking on the legendary Steven Tyler is a helluva feat for even the most accomplished vocalists. But that didn’t stop the 48-year-old musician from giving it his all.

As Train chugged along, Monahan braced himself for the piercing climax, taking a deep breath and glancing out over the audience with arms spread as he unleashed a perfect G-sharp to enormous cheers. Train closed out the night with a rousing rendition of their starry classic, “Drops of Jupiter.”

Watch Train’s Aerosmith encore in the video player up top and check out the rest of the setlist below.

Train, June 11, 2017, Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA:

“Drink Up”

“50 Ways to Say Goodbye”

“If It’s Love”

“Angel in Blue Jeans”

“Get to Me”

“Save Me, San Francisco”

“Calling All Angels”

“Bruises” (with Natasha Bedingfield)

“Meet Virginia”

“Drive By”

“Marry Me”

“You Better Believe”

“You Can Call Me Al” (Paul Simon cover) (with O.A.R.)

“Working Girl”

“Mermaid / Shape of You / Cheap Thrills / Treat You Better / Lost and Found”

“Hey, Soul Sister”

“Play That Song”

Encore:

“Dream On” (Aerosmith cover)

“Drops of Jupiter”