Britney Spears Unveils Her 22nd Fragrance — VIP Private Show

June 13, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Britney Spears, fragrance, private show, Scent, VIP

By: Eric Donnelly

Britney Spears has been getting to work lately.

Amidst taking her Piece of Me residency around the globe, the singer took to her Facebook today to reveal her new fragrance VIP Private Show! This is her 22nd fragrance — where the OG Curious fans at?!


The “Make Me” songstress has a fragrance empire worth BILLIONS! She is clearly showing no signs of stopping after having dropped Fantasy in Bloom back in January.

Here was the commercial for the scent Private Show.

