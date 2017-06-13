Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 6/13

Meredith from Leominster
- Nickelback released their new video “Song on Fire.” Name Nickelback’s lead singer who was previously married to Avril Lavigne.
- Tim Allen is 64 years old today. He played handyman/TV personality Tim “The Toolman” Taylor in this 90’s sitcom.
- 47 years ago today, The Beatles scored their first number one hit. How many members were in the band? 4, 5, or 6?
- In an adorable video that just surfaced online, former President Jimmy Carter shook every single passenger’s hand on his flight from Atlanta to DC. What decade was Carter elected into the White House? The 60’s, 70’s, or 80’s?
- Diddy is the top-earning celebrity on this year’s Forbes.com Celebrity 100 thanks to his non-music business ventures like his clothing line and his vodka brand. Name his vodka brand.
Kate from Boston
- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” just topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for it’s 5th week in a row. This artist, who also sings “What Do You Mean,” “Sorry,” and “Love Yourself,” is featured on the song.
- A-Rod’s 12-year-old daughter Natasha got the opportunity of a lifetime singing for J-Lo in a new video he posted online. True or false: J-Lo has a Vegas residency.
- President Trump just broke his longest streak of not tweeting since he’s been in office. How many Twitter followers does President Trump have? 32 million or 51 million?
- John Legend won his first Tony Award Sunday night, so now he is one award away from completing the prestigious EGOT. What does EGOT stand for?
- Dennis Rodman was spotted yesterday at Beijing International Airport, and sources say he was on his way to North Korea. Name the current dictator of North Korea.
Amy from Dracut
- Diddy just topped the newly released Forbes 100 list as the highest paid celebrity, but Beyonce came in at a close second thanks to her Lemonade album and successful world tour. What was the name of that tour?
- Ally Sheedy turns 55 today. She starred in St. Elmo’s Fire, the Breakfast Club, and War Games. How many kids were stuck in detention together in The Breakfast Club?
- Seven years ago today, country music and breakfast legend Jimmy Dean died at the age of 81. What breakfast food item is Jimmy Dean known for?
- ABC has reportedly sent someone home and suspended filming indefinitely after allegations of “misconduct” were reported on the set of Bachelor in Paradise. What season of BIP was currently filming?
- Alyson Hannigan doesn’t like the way “How I Met Your Mother” ended. Mostly, she didn’t like Neil Patrick Harris’ character Barney giving up the bachelor life to marry Robin. What is his new Netflix show called?
