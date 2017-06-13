‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Tarek & Christina El Moussa Raise Money For Contractor Battling Cancer

By: Eric Donnelly
It’s nice to see positive headlines coming from this show.
According to People, the hosts of the hit HGTV show Flip Or Flop, Tarek & Christina El Moussa, are coming together to raise money for their contractor who is battling cancer.
In an Instagram post, Tarek wrote, “Our contractor Frank Miller from Flip or Flop is battling 2 very very aggressive cancers, really bad ones, he’s fighting for his life out of feeding tubes!! His medical bills have become unattainable and we need your help to try and save Frank’s life…”
PLEASE PLEASE WE NEED YOUR HELP TO SAVE A LIFE!!! Our contractor Frank Miller from Flip or Flop is battling 2 very very aggressive cancers, really bad ones, he's fighting for his life out of feeding tubes!! His medical bills have become unattainable and we need your help to try and save Frank's life…. any donation helps whether its 1$ or 100$ dollars anything will help this amazing man. We love him so much that Christina and I our donating $5,000.00 to his go fund me account to start it. Please click on the link and please donate something anything to help this amazing man stay alive. FRANK WE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you so much buddy……………………………. click the link in my bio and help save this wonderful man! It's right below my name on my main IG page
The hosts — who have been going through a very public divorce — kicked off the GoFundMe page with a $5,000 donation. They both seem to be working great together to help their friend by both posting on social media and raising awareness for donations.
They have currently received just over $14K out of their $50K goal.