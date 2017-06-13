‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Tarek & Christina El Moussa Raise Money For Contractor Battling Cancer

By: Eric Donnelly

It’s nice to see positive headlines coming from this show.

According to People, the hosts of the hit HGTV show Flip Or Flop, Tarek & Christina El Moussa, are coming together to raise money for their contractor who is battling cancer.

In an Instagram post, Tarek wrote, “Our contractor Frank Miller from Flip or Flop is battling 2 very very aggressive cancers, really bad ones, he’s fighting for his life out of feeding tubes!! His medical bills have become unattainable and we need your help to try and save Frank’s life…”



The hosts — who have been going through a very public divorce — kicked off the GoFundMe page with a $5,000 donation. They both seem to be working great together to help their friend by both posting on social media and raising awareness for donations.

They have currently received just over $14K out of their $50K goal.

