Watch Niall Horan Try to Write a Song about ‘Quickly Clicky Pens’

By Abby Hassler

Jimmy Fallon is well-known for encouraging celebrities on The Tonight Show to participate a series of challenging and silly games.

Today (June 13), Fallon invited former One Direction member Niall Horan to play the “Instant Song Challenge.” The show asked fans to send in song titles, so the two could draw out the titles randomly to improvise original songs.

Some of these titles included “Quickly Clicky Pens,” “Witness the Fitness” and “Stepping on Toes.” As expected, the two had a blast creating songs that sounded like everything from Metallica covers to folk classics.

Watch the video and check out their posts below.