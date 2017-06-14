Ariana Grande Will Become Manchester’s First Honorary Citizen

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Ariana Grande will be the first ever recipient of Manchester’s honorary citizen designation, following the singer’s “selfless acts” in the wake of the city’s May 22nd terrorist attack.

“This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city,” council leader Sir Richard Leese told BBC News.

“We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May, with love and courage rather than hatred and fear,” he continued.

Thirteen days after the attack, 50,000 people attended Grande’s One Love Manchester concert raising millions of dollars to benefit the victims. The singer also made a point to visit hospital-bound victims of the attack in the prior to the concert.