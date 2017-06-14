NYC’s Favorite Food Truck Coming To Boston This Summer

By Rami Abou-Sabe

The Halal Guys have been in business for over 25 years, bringing what they call “American Halal” to the masses. Now, one of NYC’s prime food vendors is ready to expand to Boston.

“After 25 years, five carts, two New York City restaurants, and millions of diverse customers served, The Halal Guys is growing yet again,” said Imran Asghar, Halal Guys’ Boston franchisee, in a statement. “I’m thrilled about expanding The Halal Guys brand and introducing it to the city of Boston! Fans of The Halal Guys and great halal food no longer have to be in New York to experience their unique cuisine and casual dining experience.”

Their first Boston location will open in July at 137 Stuart Street, with planned expansions to the Financial District, West End, Back Bay, Downtown Crossing, and Porter Square. Unlike the chain’s food cart NYC counterparts, all the Boston locations will be brick-and-mortar storefronts.

Featuring plates of chicken, beef, or lamb over a bed of rice with a side of pita bread and a small salad, The Halal Guys’ success in New York City spawned copycats like the local Chicken & Rice Guys. But to those who have tried both city’s Middle Eastern fast-casual fare, there is no substitute for the original.