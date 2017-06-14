Video Surfaces Of United Airlines Employee Pushing 71-Year-Old Man To The Ground

By: Eric Donnelly

Fly the friendly skies!

This isn’t good…this video surfaced from 2015 and it shows a United Airlines employee pushing a 71-year-old man to the ground and leaving him there like a piece of trash. According to Mashable, “Ronald Tigner, the passenger pushed to the ground at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in 2015, filed the lawsuit against United and two of its employees, seeking over $1 million for negligence.”

That is the reason the video is now surfacing. Check it out below:





“It was a good Samaritan, who was a nurse, that was catching a flight, ran over, and said, ‘Please, God. Someone call 911.'”

In a response to the Houston news station that made this broadcast, here is United’s statement regarding the footage:

“We have seen the video from 2015 that shows completely unacceptable behavior by a United employee. This employee is no longer with our company. The conduct shown here does not reflect our values or our commitment to treat all of our customers with respect and dignity. We are taking a thorough look into what happened here and reaching out to our customer to profusely apologize for what occurred and to make this right.”