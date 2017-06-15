15 Seconds | Layto – The Riser

We’re into our 6th year of #15Seconds and ya wanna know how many times we’ve featured the same artists on back-to-back nights? Less than 5!

But, the guy we played last night is THAT good.

We’ve been following and featuring talented Cape Cod artist LAYTO for a while now and he’s back with some new music that deserves to be heard.

Last night we played a great new track called Truth Serum and I’ve got another hot one for you tonight.

Check out The Riser and TELL US what you think! (Song was co-written by another talented local artist, Hull native Anastasia.)





About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!