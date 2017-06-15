#MixBeachHouse: Ed Sheeran's Coming Back to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Jennifer Lopez Filmed A Music Video For Upcoming Single “Ni Tu Ni Yo”

June 15, 2017 5:33 PM
Filed Under: J-Lo, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Music, Ni Tu Ni Yo, Spanish, Video

By: Eric Donnelly

New J Lo music is coming!!

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the video shoot for her upcoming single “Ni Tu Ni Yo.” The track features Cuban reggaeton group Gente de Zona.

Preparate!!! #gentedezona #jlo #nituniyo Get Ready!! 💕

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Grabando video de #NITUNIYO @jlo @gentedezona #jlo#albumespañol#marcanthony ❤

A post shared by jlo_.marc 😍🎵🎤🎶💑 (@jlo_.marc) on

The singer previously revealed she’ll be dropping two albums next: one is a Pop album and the other a Spanish album, which is produced by her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

J Lo previous released a snippet of “Ni Tu Ni Yo” and it’s going to be a total smash!

