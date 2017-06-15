Jennifer Lopez Filmed A Music Video For Upcoming Single “Ni Tu Ni Yo”

By: Eric Donnelly
New J Lo music is coming!!
Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the video shoot for her upcoming single “Ni Tu Ni Yo.” The track features Cuban reggaeton group Gente de Zona.
The singer previously revealed she’ll be dropping two albums next: one is a Pop album and the other a Spanish album, which is produced by her ex-husband Marc Anthony.
J Lo previous released a snippet of “Ni Tu Ni Yo” and it’s going to be a total smash!