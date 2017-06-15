UPS Man Drops Off Delivery, Takes Selfies With Dogs

By: Eric Donnelly

How cute is this!

According to Buzzfeed, “Staci Burns, from Athens, Lousiana, was waiting for her UPS delivery last week. The delivery driver, Daniel Kidd, has an adorable friendship with Burns’ dogs and she was filming his arrival to show her husband.”

Apparently he’s really close with the dogs. So, after dropping of the delivery he sat and took selfies with the owners multiple dogs. Take a look:





Burns said that the delivery man has a lot of friends (dogs) in the area and they’re all a big fan of him. Click here to see more photos of the driver and the dogs on Buzzfeed.