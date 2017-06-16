Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 06/16

6:45 – Mike from Leicester
- SUBMITTED BY DARLENE FROM PEABODY – Transformers: The First Knight hits theaters on June 21. Peter Cullen is the voice of Optimus Prime. Cullen also voices this chronically sad resident of the Hundred Acre Woods.
- Wrestling legend the Ultimate Warrior would have been 58 years old today. Name the 2009 film starring Mickey Rourke where he played a broken down old wrestler that got him a best actor Oscar nomination.
- Alex Rodriguez is joining the cast of “Shark Tank”, making him the first Hispanic “Shark”. Name the NBA franchise owner who is a shark on the show.
- 39 years ago today, “Grease”, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John opened in U.S. theaters. What was the nickname of the car Travolta raced in the film?
- Emmy Rossum was once offered a part if she’d meet the director in a bikini. She says, quote, “He wanted to know if I was fat now. I wasn’t even in a bikini in the movie.” She plays Fiona on what hit TV show?
7:45 – Jim from Norton
- Jim Belushi is 63 this week. Name his sitcom that aired on ABC from 2001-2009.
- There’s a horror version of “Groundhog Day” coming out called “Happy Death Day,” where a young woman relives the day of her murder over and over again. What is Bill Murray’s job in “Groundhog Day?”
- Kate McKinnon actually danced her way onto Live with Kelly & Ryan the other day. Which of the following is not one of her impression/characters on SNL? Kelly Ann Conway, Justin Bieber, Melania Trump?
- Mandy Moore is in the new movie 47 Meters Down that premieres in theaters today. What 2002 tragic love story features Mandy Moore and is based on a Nicholas Sparks novel?
- All Eyes On Me, the biopic of Tupac Shakur, opens today. In addition to being a hip-hop innovator and icon, Shakur was also a talented actor and co-starred in John Singleton’s “Poetic Justice” alongside this fellow music superstar.
8:45 – Michelle from Foxboro
- Elizabeth Banks called out Steven Spielberg for never directing a movie with a female lead. But of course, he directed “The Color Purple,” so she apologized. Name the female lead from “The Color Purple.”
- To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Third Eye Blind made a website that recreates your 1997-era bedroom. Which of these is NOT a third eye blind song?
- Nickelback just told the Chainsmokers that they should focus on their fans that come to their shows verses focusing on hate they get online. For all the hate Nickelback receives they’ve sold an enormous amount of records. Have they sold 15, 25, or 50 million records?
- John Cho is 45 years old today. He’s Mr. Sulu in the new Star Trek movies and of course “Harold” from the Harold and Kumar films. In the first film, what is the fast food restaurant Harold and Kumar are desperately trying to get to?
- Mix 104.1 just announced the Backstreet Boys will perform in the Mix Lounge soon. Name all 5 members of the Backstreet Boys.