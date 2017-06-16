Imagine Dragons Release New Single ‘Walking the Wire’

Imagine Dragons have released a new track titled “Walking the Wire.”
The cut is the latest from the band’s highly anticipated third studio album Evolve, which will be released on June 23.
The song follows three previously released singles from the new album: “Believer,” “Thunder” and “Whatever It Takes.”
Check out the latest from the Vegas rockers below.
The band will hit the road in support of their new album this fall, check out their full tour schedule below.
09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
09/27 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/03 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
10/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/11 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
10/14 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/16 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
10/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/26 – Quebec, QC @ Le Centre Videotron
10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/01 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/04 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/05 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena
11/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
11/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
