Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 6/19

- SUBMITTED BY PATRICK FROM WALTHAM: Cars 3 opened in theaters last Friday and will feature re-purposed audio for the character of “Doc Hudson” from this legendary screen actor and star of such classics as “The Sting” and “Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid” who passed away in 2008.
- Watertown’s own Eliza Dushku just got engaged. Name the 2000 high school cheerleading film she starred in alongside Kirsten Dunst.
- Today in 1978, Garfield, the cartoon cat, appeared in newspapers for the first time! What is the name of the yellow dog who also lives in the house with Garfield?
- Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins have reportedly entered the world. Name the A-list actor who just had twins with his wife earlier in June.
- Katy Perry’s album Witness debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts this weekend, which makes her only the second female in 2017 to have a #1 album. Who is the other female? Nelly Furtado, Halsey, or Meghan Trainor?
- Michael Phelps will be racing a great white shark as part of the programming for this year’s Shark Week. What channel does Shark Week air on every year?
- Paula Abdul turns 55 today. Paula has had 5 #1 songs in her career. What year was her final #1 hit? 80’s or 90’s?
- Ryan Reynolds gave us a Deadpool 2 tease this weekend. What 2009 comedy did he star in with Sandra Bullock and Betty White that features him getting engaged to a woman in order to prevent her from being deported?
- Tickets to Harry Styles’ first world tour went on sale in May, and they sold out in a matter of seconds. Unbelievably, One Direction never had a #1 single together, but one of their members did as a solo act. Name the member.
- Lorde just released her second LP last week called Melodrama. What year was Lorde’s chart-topping Grammy award-winning single “Royals” released in? 2011, 2013, or 2015?
- Four years ago today in 2013 Sopranos star James Gandolfini passed away. On the Sopranos Tony ran an organized crime family in what state?
- Kim Kardashian released a fidget spinner on her website just in time for Father’s Day that says “Daddy” on it . What was the name of Kim’s dad, who rose to fame before any of the Kardashians did by being O.J. Simpson’s defense attorney.
- Rob Schneider had blocked Seth Rogen on Twitter, but he was quick to unblock him once Seth spoke up about it. Which animated film has Seth NOT done voice work for?
Sausage Party, Kung Fu Panda, or Cars 3?
- Amazon announced on Friday that it will buy Whole Foods in a deal worth about $14 billion. According to supermarketpage.com which grocery store chain has the most locations in Massachusetts with 163 stores all over the state?
- Actress Zoe Saldana is 39 years old today. She plays a green skinned alien in this Marvel franchise.
