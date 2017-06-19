Katy Perry’s Demo Of Britney Spears’ Song “Passenger” Surfaces

By: Eric Donnelly

DeJa Vu?!

Any Britney Spears fan knows the track “Passenger” from Britney Jean. Now, fans are getting to hear what the song would sound like if Katy Perry were to sing it! Well…the song was hers first.

According to Idolator, “Katy Perry’s demo of ‘Passenger,’ a song that later graced Britney Spears’ Britney Jean LP, has finally surfaced…Produced by Diplo and co-written by Katy and Sia, the mid-tempo bop is about letting go and letting the universe, God or a loved one (depending on your standpoint) take the wheel.”

RELATED: Is This Proof That Katy Perry’s “Save As Draft” Is About John Mayer?

The track was meant for Perry’s Prism album, but she passed it up and Britney took it. Check out both versions of the track below.

Do you have a favorite version?

Katy Perry





Britney Spears



