Katy Perry’s Next ‘Witness’ Single Is “Save As Draft”

By: Eric Donnelly
No need to subtweet, Katy Perry’s next single is here!
Billboard’s co-director of the charts, Gary Trust, tweeted out the news earlier today. The next single from Witness is “Save As Draft.”
RELATED: Katy Perry’s Demo Of Britney Spears’ Song “Passenger” Surfaces
The track is easily one of the strongest from the album and is allegedly about John Mayer, but it’s a slower ballad. It’s interesting she picked it for the summer time instead of “Tsunami,” “Roulette,” or “Deja Vu.”
Regardless, the track is a classic KP ballad and it’s so good! Check it out below: