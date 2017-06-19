#MixBeachHouse: Ed Sheeran's Coming Back to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Katy Perry’s Next ‘Witness’ Single Is “Save As Draft”

June 19, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: John Mayer, Katy Perry, Save As Draft, witness

By: Eric Donnelly

No need to subtweet, Katy Perry’s next single is here!

Billboard’s co-director of the charts, Gary Trust, tweeted out the news earlier today. The next single from Witness is “Save As Draft.”

The track is easily one of the strongest from the album and is allegedly about John Mayer, but it’s a slower ballad. It’s interesting she picked it for the summer time instead of “Tsunami,” “Roulette,” or “Deja Vu.”

Regardless, the track is a classic KP ballad and it’s so good! Check it out below:

