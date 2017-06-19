Katy Perry’s Next ‘Witness’ Single Is “Save As Draft”

By: Eric Donnelly

No need to subtweet, Katy Perry’s next single is here!

Billboard’s co-director of the charts, Gary Trust, tweeted out the news earlier today. The next single from Witness is “Save As Draft.”



New @katyperry single for adult pop radio next week (June 26): "Save as Draft" — Gary Trust (@gthot20) June 19, 2017

The track is easily one of the strongest from the album and is allegedly about John Mayer, but it’s a slower ballad. It’s interesting she picked it for the summer time instead of “Tsunami,” “Roulette,” or “Deja Vu.”

Regardless, the track is a classic KP ballad and it’s so good! Check it out below:



