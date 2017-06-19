Kevin Federline Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Britney Spears

By: Eric Donnelly

It takes work, bitch!

According to E! News, Kevin Federline has opened up about what it’s like to co-parent with Pop superstar Britney Spears. The DJ / rapper has 2 kids with Britney, 2 with Shar Jackson, and 2 with Victoria Prince.

He told Bravo’s Personal Space, “you fall into your routine and it’s really easy now…It wasn’t always easy, but it’s a lot easier now.” Because Brit Brit is on a sold-out international tour, their two kids were not with their father on Father’s Day.

“I’m used to not having all my kids, and this is gonna be one of those years. When you are co-parenting, you have to be willing to give up some of the things you would really like to do…Having six, it feels like you’re trying to control a basketball team. But it’s worth it. All my kids are great; they get along. By the time you have six, you are so well seasoned.”

Great to hear it’s going so well!

