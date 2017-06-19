Lorde Compares Taylor Swift Friendship To “Having A Friend With Very Specific Allergies”

By: Eric Donnelly

meloDRAMA!

Nah there’s no drama here, but Lorde did say an interesting quote to The Guardian about what it’s like to be friends with Taylor Swift.

When it comes to “the difficulty of maintaining a friendship with someone famous,” here’s what she had to say about Tay Tay. “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do.”

She went on to say, “There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

You get what she means. It must be insanely difficult for those two to maintain a friendship because they are both on top of the world!