15 Seconds | Keelan Donovan Album Release Party at Once in Somerville!

June 20, 2017 10:38 PM
Filed Under: 15 seconds, 15sof-2017, Album, Album Release Party, Boston, EP, in arms reach, keelan donovan, Maine, new england, once, Somerville

Maine singer/songwriter and 15 Seconds alum Keelan Donovan is hosting a party this weekend! We’ll see you at Keelan’s official Album Release Party this Sunday afternoon at Once in Somervile.

And if you missed Keelan’s new song Love Of Mine, check it out and TELL US what you think!

 

More: Keelan Donovan | Facebook | Buy the EP here

Know somebody we should play on 15 Seconds of Fame?

Let us know!

We’ve featured over 1000 unsigned, up-and-coming artists over the past 5 years, who knows–you might hear yourself, or someone you know, one night here on MIX!

Send links (youtube/soundcloud/etc) and social media info to:

Email: matthew@mix1041.com
Tweet: @matthewreid @mix1041 #15Seconds
Call: 617-931-1234 Weeknights between 7 and midnight

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

15 seconds 2013

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!

Listen Live