Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 6/20

6:45a – Colleen from West Bridgewater
- Carrie Fisher’s toxicology report turned up a ton of drugs including cocaine, morphine, codeine, oxycodone, ecstasy, and alcohol. Name Fisher’s Oscar-nominated mother who died the very next day from Fisher.
- John Mayer was in town performing as part of the Grateful Dead show at Fenway. Which local college did he attend?
- Tiger Woods confirmed that he’s being treated for a problem with prescription drug abuse. What Olympic athlete was he dating for awhile?
- Hanson, of all people, is taking shots at Justin Bieber’s music calling it “Chlamydia for the ear.” True or false: Hanson’s hit single “MMMBop” hit #1 on the charts back in the 90’s.
- Television legend Bob Barker is fine after suffering a fall in his Los Angeles home last week. Name the comedic film where he got into a fist fight on a golf course with Adam Sandler.
7:45a – Raeanne from Groveland
- After the devastating fire at the Grenfell Tower in London last week, singer Adele paid the heroic firefighters a visit for “a cup of tea and a cuddle.” What was Adele’s last album titled? 20, 25, or 30?
- Lionel Richie turns 68 today. Rumors are that producers are looking at him to be a new judge on American Idol. What band did Lionel get his start with?
- Name the two lead roles who played co-dependent high schoolers in Superbad.
- Twitter says popstar Katy Perry is the first ever to reach 100 million followers on its social media platform. Who is in second place with 96 million followers? Justin Bieber or Taylor Swift?
- Drew Barrymore was spotted on a date in Vegas this weekend with Businessman David Hutchinson, who happens to be the VP of her beauty products manufacturer. Name the Netflix series Barrymore stars in that had its first season release over the winter.
8:45a – Jennifer from East Boston
- 42 years ago today in 1975 Steven Spielberg released Jaws. Finish this quote from the film that’s gone down as one of the most famous lines in cinema. “We’re gonna need a bigger _____”
- The three top-selling digital downloads this week are David Guetta’s “2U,” DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One,” and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito.” What male pop vocalist just made history by being featured on all three of them?
- SUBMITTED BY PATRICK FROM WALTHAM (AWESOME QUESTION SUBMITTER!): Mark Wahlberg is hitting theaters again in Transformers: The Last Knight. Back in 2008, Andy Samberg went viral with an SNL sketch titled, “Mark Wahlberg Talks to ________”
- Talks have broken down between CMT and Tim Allen’s camp over picking up his recently cancelled ABC sitcom, of which CMT already airs re-runs. Name the sitcom.
- Apparently Vice President Mike Pence once used the movie Mulan in an argument about how men and women shouldn’t serve together in the military. What type of animal did Eddie Murphy voice in the movie?