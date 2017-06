By: Eric Donnelly

This is the best thing you’ll watch all day!

Last Sunday was Father’s Day, so you know what that means…a Jimmy Kimmel YouTube Challenge! He had his viewers record themselves screaming “I LOVE YOU DAD” while they were sleeping, using the bathroom, doing yard work, and more!





The fact that so many dads started swearing back at their kids is hysterical. The dad who fell in the pool was also a great one!