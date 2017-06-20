Salt Interviews Kumail Nanjiani From ‘Silicon Valley’ & ‘The Big Sick’

Salt got the opportunity to sit down with Pakistani comedian Kumail Nanjiani from The Big Sick & Silicon Valley!

The Big Sick is a fictionalized account of his own relationship with his wife, Emily Gordon, and how their cultures clashed…especially during his wife’s illness. According to Rotten Tomatoes, “when Emily is beset with a mystery illness, it forces Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents, Beth and Terry who he’s never met, while dealing with the emotional tug-of-war between his family and his heart.”

When it came to the idea for making the film, he said “going through it was emotionally intense,” but after about 5-years went by he said to his wife “hey I think we could try and do something with this.” Even though there is an illness in the movie, Nanjiani reminds viewers in the interview that “there is a coma in it, but it’s a comedy!”

Salt was a big fan of the show Franklin & Bash, which was on TNT and focused on two street lawyers. Nanjiani shares a funny story about being recognized from the show. “You know it happens every now and then, mostly now it’s Dinesh from Silicon Valley.”

It was the comedian’s “first big, regular job” which he had for 3-years. He still talks to the guys from the show and when Salt suggested a reunion he said “I’m in.” Watch out for that F&B fans!

Check out the rest of their interview above.