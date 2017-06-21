15 Seconds | Sarah Cabral (ELLIS) – Fool’s Gold

Got another super talented local artist in the spotlight tonight! Introducing Sarah Cabral — a Boston native — born and raised in Somerville and currently attending college out of state.

Earlier tonight we played Sarah’s song Fool’s Gold on the radio, which was produced by her friend Jared (and released earlier this year as “ELLIS.“)

Give it a listen and tell us what you think!

Kudos: Thanks to MIX listener Tauana for sending us an email about Sarah!

BONUS: Usually when a singer on YouTube says, “No one ever can go wrong with Adele,” what follows is proof that EVERYTHING can go wrong with Adele. But that’s definitely not the case with this amazing cover of Turning Tables. Sarah absolutely nails it! Take a look and check out her other covers, too:

More: Facebook | Instagram



Follow @SarahCabral1

Follow @matthewreid

Follow @mix1041

Discover other artists we’ve featured on 15 Seconds of Fame:

15 Seconds of Fame ARCHIVE

Know somebody we should play on 15 Seconds of Fame?

Let us know!

We’ve featured over 1000 unsigned, up-and-coming artists over the past 5 years, who knows–you might hear yourself, or someone you know, one night here on MIX!

Send links (youtube/soundcloud/etc) and social media info to:

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!