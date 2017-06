By: Eric Donnelly

Adam Lambert is getting ready to drop some new music!

The American Idol alum took to Twitter earlier today to reveal the news. When you Shazam the clip from the video it reveals the single is called “Two Fux,” according to Breathe Heavy.



NEW MUSIC IS COMING. pic.twitter.com/TZAq6dwQ5o — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) June 22, 2017

RELATED: Adam Lambert Endorses Rami Malek for Freddie Mercury Biopic

This song follows his previous body of work The Original High. While we’re waiting for the music here’s a classic Adam track to jam too!