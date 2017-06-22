Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 6/22

6:45 Pete from Seakonk

Amazon just recently bought which company in an almost $14 billion dollar deal?

Casey Affleck appeared on Jimmy Kimmel this week and told a story about a recent car accident and how the officer was so amazing he decided to bring him along that evening. Affleck recently won an Oscar for his role in Manchester by the Sea which of course is a town here in Mass located on the North or South shore?

Kim Kardashian launched her own beauty line yesterday, KKW Beauty, and it sold out in 12 minutes making $14 million. What is sister Kylie’s beauty line called?

43 year old Kate Beckinsale is reportedly dating a 21 year old. She’s played Selene from which action horror movie franchise since 2003?

Donald Faison is 43 today. He’s best known as Murray from Clueless and Turk from which sitcom?

7:45 Faith from Hooksett NH

Dozens of celebs along with a school choir of 300 children have recorded a charity single for the victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire. Name the 1985 charity single written/performed by Michael Jackson & Lionel Richie which featured dozens of other celebs.

Scarlett Johansson reportedly has a new mystery man as she was seen on a romantic dinner with him on the Upper East Side over the weekend. Which SNL cast member was she most recently linked to romantically?

Meryl Streep turns 68 today. Streep has been nominated 19 times for Academy Awards and last won for portraying this Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in the movie ‘Iron Lady’.

Ariana Grande took to social media to thank her fans after finishing up the European leg of her tour. What is her tour called?

Jack Black explained how Robin Williams’ character is referenced in the new Jumanji film saying “We find clues left behind by his character.” Who played Judy in the original Jumaji?

8:45 Jackie from Somerville

Netflix is changing its library next month adding things like The Mighty Ducks, E.T., while releasing Two Weeks Notice and Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain. Which one was directed by Steven Spielberg?

Reality Star Pauly D and Aubrey O’Day are blissfully in love talking marriage and kids. Of course Pauly D is from MTV’s Jersey Shore and Aubrey is from MTV’s Making the Band, a show led by this very famous media mogul who owns Bad Boy Records. Who is he?

Today in 2011, infamous Boston gangster Whitey Bulger was arrested outside an apartment in Santa Monica, California after living in hiding for 16 years. What 2015 movie did Johnny Deep play Bulger in?

Despite all her money problems, it’s being reported that Tori Spelling isn’t going to jail. She just gave birth to what # child?

Rihanna DM’d a fan on Twitter who was going through a tough breakup to offer words of encouragement and the internet is losing it. She has a new song with this rapper who is well known for his phrases like, “anotha one” and “major key”. Who is he?