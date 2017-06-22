Haim Debut ‘Want You Back’ Video

Haim have released the music video for their single “Want You Back.”

Related: Haim Play New Music, Cover Shania Twain at Secret Gig

The video, which was directed by Jake Schreier (Chance The Rapper, Cashmere Cat), was shot at dawn in Sherman Oaks, CA. The clip finds Este, Danielle and Alana joyfully strutting down the streets they grew up on.

The cut comes from the sisters’ highly-anticipated sophomore album Something To Tell You, which arrives on July 7.

Check out the latest from Haim below.