“I’m More Of A Mac & Cheese Person” Britney Spears Tells Singapore Paper

By: Eric Donnelly

This is why she’s the best!

Britney Spears is currently in Asia touring the globe with her Piece Of Me show. Recently, The New Paper of Singapore did an interview with the Glory visionary where she gave a classic Britney answer.

During the Q&A, the outlet asked her, “You were last in Singapore almost 20 years ago. What do you remember and is there anything you’d like to try this time?” She said that “it was a little different last time as I was with my mum and it was my debut period then. I remember palm trees; it was interesting and weird.”

Then she turned it back to their local food…”I am not really an ethnic food person, so I am not keen on trying your local food. I am more of a mac and cheese person.”

There’s our southern girl — she’s the best!