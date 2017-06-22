Niall Horan Can’t Rule Out Collaborations with One Direction Bandmates

By Abby Hassler

“You can’t rule anything out really, can you?” Niall Horan remarked about the possibility of future collaborations with his One Direction bandmates.

The comment came during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada .”I suppose right now it would be a bit weird,” he added, “but I never rule anything out, to be honest.”

Related: Watch Niall Horan Try to Write a Song about ‘Quickly Clicky Pens’

The “Slow Hands” singer left the group last year to pursue his own solo career. While Horan and other One Directioners might not want to collaborate with each other anytime soon, he said he is open to working with other artists on his album.

“Fingers crossed I can get to play some stuff to people and see what happens,” he said. “The whole idea of a collaboration, it’s great, because I don’t think there’s a lot of it going on in our world, anyway. Not as much as there should be.”