Nickelodeon Is Rebooting ‘Rocko’s Modern Life’ For A 1-Hour Special in 2018

By: Eric Donnelly

Attention 90’s Nickelodeon fans!

The network is reprising the classic show Rocko’s Modern Life for a one-hour special in 2018! The TV event will be called Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling.

According to Entertainment Weekly, “the TV special ‘brings the characters back to Earth after being lost in outer space since 1996. Rocko has trouble accepting this 21st century modern life, while Heffer and Filburt embrace every aspect of new technology, social media and the endless diversity of food trucks. Rocko whole-heartedly believes that his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world.'”

Joe Murray, the creator of the show, will write and executive produce the reboot. It will also feature the original cast voicing the characters.

Coming this fall will be a Hey Arnold! reboot and following that a special with Invader Zim!