Watch The Rock Take Selfie With Fan In Oncoming Traffic

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made one fan very happy on Tuesday (June 20) when the pair had a mid-street selfie party. The Rock was driving around in his pickp truck when a fan pulled up his big rid beside him and recognized the actor. The fan couldn’t contain his excitement and hopped out of the car into oncoming traffic to take a selfie with one of his idols.

Watch Johnson’s footage of the encounter below, and read his touching message about making fans happy.