Watch this Gorilla Dance to ‘Maniac’

By Abby Hassler

People who thought the viral video of Zola the gorilla from the Dallas Zoo dancing, splashing and having a blast around his kiddie pool couldn’t get any better were wrong. There was something missing from his adorable dance routine: Michael Sembello’s 1983 hit “Maniac.”

Related: ‘Flashdance’ isn’t the Only Inspiration for Kanye West’s ‘Fade’ Video

True ’80s fans know this song appearing in the hit film Flashdance, during a scene when actress Jennifer Beals conducts a seriously strenuous dance training exercise in her converted warehouse.

Watch the hilarious video below followed by the movie scene that made the song famous.