Britney Spears Won’t Do “I’m A Slave 4 U” Performance With A Snake Again

By: Eric Donnelly

Just listen…

Britney Spears has been touring the globe with her Piece of Me show and doing tons of interviews while on the road. Recently, the “Up N Down” singer did an interview with a popular paper in Israel, Yediot Ahronot. (Click translate from Hebrew to English on the page)

When talking about her early years in fame — being overprotected — she revealed, “I was trying to please everyone around me because that who I am deep inside. There are moments where I look back and think: ‘What the hell was I thinking?'”

This led to the interviewer to ask about her performing with that iconic snake in the “I’m A Slave 4 U” VMA performance. Brit Brit said “that was pretty scary. Stupid even. I wouldn’t do that again.”

Sad to hear we won’t get to see anything like snake again, but if you’ve seen her new show you know the new choreography won’t leave you disappointed!