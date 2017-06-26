Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 6/26

6:45a – Justine from Nashua
- Halsey says Iggy Azalea is, quote, “an effing moron who has a complete disregard for black culture.” Iggy broke up with her Fiance Nick Young last year amid a very public cheating scandal where Nick’s teammate actually ratted him out. What sport does Young play?
- In a new article about the 30th anniversary of Predator, members of the crew all have a different take on why Jean-Claude Van Damme was fired. In case you didn’t know, Van Damme was originally cast as the Predator but wasn’t in the film. Did Van Damme and Arnold Schwarzenegger ever end up starring in a film together?
- Drake dropped a new track called “Signs” over the weekend. What celeb starred in the 2002 film of the same name?
- Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s joint net worth was recently pegged at a combined $1.16 billion. Which of these two celebrity couples is worth more together, Tom & Giselle or David & Victoria Beckham?
- 16 years ago today in 2001 New York became the first state to ban the use of hand-held cell phones while driving. Back in 2001 what was the highest selling cell phone brand? Nokia or Motorolla?
7:45a – Abby from Quincy
- SUBMITTED BY ALISON FROM WEST BRIDGEWATER: Pitch Perfect 3 just released a new trailer. The film is slated to be released on December 22nd. What song from the original Pitch Perfect involving dinnerware percussion became famous after Anna Kendrick covered it?
- Brad Pitt and Elle MacPherson couldn’t keep their hands off each other this weekend at an LA nightclub. Is Brad Pitt in his forties or fifties?
- The fifth Transformers movie is in theaters now. What is the name of the group of Transformers who are the villains and enemies of Optimus Prime and the Autobots?
- 50 cents met Helen Mirren at an event last week, and he says he’s smitten saying quote, “I think I love her man.” Last year 50 had some very public legal issues due to what?
- Burt Ward says he doesn’t think Adam West knew he was going to die. West was the original TV Batman. Which of these is NOT a Batman villain? The Riddler, Ras, al Ghul or Venom?
8:45a – Kylie from Middleborough
- SUBMITTED BY BETHANY FROM BRAINTREE: Photos have surfaced online of Heidi Klum’s boyfriend kissing another woman, but his response was that he “was simply saying goodnight to a family friend.” What American reality TV show does Klum host and judge that focuses on fashion design?
- Lorde’s new album Melodrama debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts this weekend, which makes this her first #1 album. Lorde was recently outed for running an Instagram food review page for what fried food?
- Steve Carell debuted a new silver fox haircut while promoting Despicable Me 3 last week, and the internet loved it. What is his character’s name in Despicable Me?
- Six albums debuted in the top 10 this weekend pushing Katy Perry’s Witness down the charts, but that didn’t stop Katy from performing a spectacular Glastonbury set on Saturday. What was Perry’s longest reigning #1 hit? “I Kissed a Girl” or “California Gurls?”
- Actors Nick Offerman and Aubrey Plaza both have birthdays today. Nick is 47 while Aubrey is 33. They starred in what NBC sitcom together as government workers Ron Swanson and April Ludgate.