Katy Perry Crowd Surfed At Glastonbury Festival

By: Eric Donnelly
Hey hey hey!
Katy Perry performed at the iconic Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. this past weekend to over 100,000 fans! The singer’s set gives us a taste of what we can expect on her upcoming Witness tour.
Perry took to her Instagram to share a video of her crowd surfing during one of her songs. “I had so much fun and as you can see gave you all of me, literally. I can’t wait to do it over and over again on Witness the tour…”
She does have a GA pit for her tour, so if you’re in the pit you might be lucky enough to have Katy crowd surf over you!
Sitting here, enjoying some fries in disbelief that I just played a show to about 100,000 people at @glastofest that voluntarily showed up to see me… (look mom I made it!) I had so much fun and as you can see gave you all of me, literally. I can't wait to do it over and over again on Witness the tour… 👁❤️😩 Thanks to @glastofest for helping me feel like, cool or whatever 🤷🏼♀️ 📸 by @ronyalwin