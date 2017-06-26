Katy Perry Crowd Surfed At Glastonbury Festival

By: Eric Donnelly

Hey hey hey!

Katy Perry performed at the iconic Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. this past weekend to over 100,000 fans! The singer’s set gives us a taste of what we can expect on her upcoming Witness tour.

Perry took to her Instagram to share a video of her crowd surfing during one of her songs. “I had so much fun and as you can see gave you all of me, literally. I can’t wait to do it over and over again on Witness the tour…”

She does have a GA pit for her tour, so if you’re in the pit you might be lucky enough to have Katy crowd surf over you!

