British Man Gets Hit By Double-Decker Bus, Continues Walking Into Pub

June 27, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: british, bus, hit, London, Pub

By: Eric Donnelly

British people love their pubs!

According to Mashable, Simon Smith was walking to a pub when out of nowhere a double-decker bus came behind him and hit him dead on. Check out the alarming video:


“The bus appears to make an extra wide turn, then hits street furniture, jumps the pavement, and knocks into Smith’s back before returning to the road.” It’s amazing that he was hit so hard and was able to dust himself off.

Of course he went right into the pub immediately after. He really needed a pint after getting hit by a bus!

