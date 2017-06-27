#MixBeachHouse: Ed Sheeran's Coming Back to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Britney Spears Says No One Gives Her Credit Regarding Playback, “I’m Busting My A**”

June 27, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Israel, Las Vegas, Piece of Me, Playback, singing

By: Eric Donnelly

Britney Spears is sick of the lip-sync claims!

Prior to her July 3rd show in Tel Aviv, Israel, the singer has been doing a lot of interviews. One TV reporter decided to ask her, “How much of your show is with playback, backed up with playback, how much of it is live?”

This question immediately sparked a nerve with Brit Brit. She responded by saying, “I’m glad you’re addressing this question because it’s really funny. A lot of people think that I don’t sing live…because I’m dancing so much I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback.”

She then made her point clear by saying, “It really pisses me off because I am busting my a** out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it.”

It’s true! From someone who has seen the show in Las Vegas, there isn’t one second where that woman isn’t running around the stage.

