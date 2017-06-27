Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 6/27

6:45a – Kristen from Lakeville
- Nick Lachey’s wife lost her wedding ring, so Nick dug through the trash to find it. He posted a picture of the ring among some garbage. What is the name of Nick’s younger brother who was also a member of 98 degrees and a DWTS winner?
- Yesterday was the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter. What is the name of the sport Harry and Ron play at Hogwarts that involves flying contestants?
- SUBMITTED BY MARGARET FROM STONEHAM: 20 years ago, the first Men in Black movie was released. What was the name of the talking pug dog from the franchise? Frank, Steve, or Mr. Tickle?
- A list of the craziest places celebrities have had sex includes Chrissy Teigen and John Legend doing it at an Obama campaign event. Name the Spike TV show Teigen is a regular on.
- Kelly Osbourne peed her pants at the Pride Parade in New York City because a Starbucks turned her away when she asked to use the bathroom. When did the first Starbucks open? 70’s, 80’s, or 90’s?
7:45a – Kristen from Weymouth
- Miley Cyrus announced that she isn’t just genderless now, she’s also ageless. What 2009 patriotic anthem of hers will you be blasting this weekend celebrating July 4th?
- LeBron James gave Reese Witherspoon a signed framed photo of him lats week calling her his “hero.” What 2015 Amy Schumer & Bill Hader comedy did LeBron have a role in as himself?
- SUBMITTED BY JOE FROM BOSTON: Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7th. The role of Spider-Man will be played by Tom Holland. Who played Spider-Man in the original trilogy?
- Charlie Sheen is selling Babe Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring along with the 1919 contract that sent him from the Red Sox to the Yankees. Finish this iconic Babe Ruth nickname. The Sultan of Swat/Swing/Strikes?
- Dennis Rodman’s agent thinks their recent trip to North Korea helped secure Otto Warmbier’s release. Name the Seth Rogen and James Franco film where they go to North Korea to assassinate their leader.
8:45a – Amanda from Billerica
- A group of 15 boys set a paper on fire and threw it at singer Susan Boyle, who rose to fame with the help of her viral rendition of “I Dreamed a Dream.” What show did she get famous on?
- The two-hour 7th season finale of Pretty Little Liars airs tonight on ABC Family. Is Pretty Little Liars a mystery or a political drama?
- Chris Pratt was just seen shirtless in Hawaii with athletic tape all over his body due to his pulled muscles. In Jurassic World, Pratt’s character worked closely with what type of dinosaur researching their intelligence?
- Khloe Kardashian turns 33 today. Rumors are swirling her professional basketball player boyfriend just proposed after a picture leaked with Khloe sporting a new giant rock on her finger. What is her boyfriend’s name?
- 29 years ago today Cyndi Lauper finally get her high school diploma from Richmond High in New York. What year did Cyndi win the Grammy for Best New Artist? 1980, 1985, or 1990?
Can YOU beat Kennedy?