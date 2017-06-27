Drake & Will Ferrell Perfect NBA Players’ Handshakes

By Hayden Wright

Last night’s NBA Awards recruited A-list entertainment to kick off the show: Drake and Will Ferrell starred in a sketch that cast the rapper and comedian as “handshake specialists” for the NBA. They appear in a top-secret training facility to give players some pointers on celebrating points.

“Guys, we’ve seen a lot of plays from you today, but your handshakes…” he lamented.

Ferrell’s character, also a coach, takes a blunter approach.

“Your handshakes aren’t worth dog crap! If you score and your handshake sucks, we will trade you.”

From there, Drake and the SNL alumnus demonstrate some tricks of the trade: “The Jenga,” “The Gossip Queen,” “The Prom,” and “The Black Dad.”

Watch the hilarious sketch here: