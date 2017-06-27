Ed Sheeran Slept On Jamie Foxx’ Couch Before Making It Big

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Is there anyone Ed Sheeran isn’t friends with? In a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show, actor Jamie Foxx revealed that Sheeran crashed on his couch for six weeks before making it big.

“Ed Sheeran slept on my couch for six weeks before he was famous,” Foxx said simply. Back in 2010, Sheeran was a guest on Foxx’ syndicated radio show and the young upstart insisted on playing some of his music for the actor and musician. Foxx, immediately recognizing Sheeran’s talent, offered up his home. “I’m like, ‘Listen, I know you don’t have anywhere to go, just chill here,’” said Foxx. “I was giving him food, and my daughter was like, ‘Who do you have over here now?’ Because I would always champion an artist.”

Foxx would go on to invite Sheeran to an edgy variety night he hosted in L.A., where the musician’s ukulele and signature red hair drew attention and skepticism from the all-black crowd. “He went up there on that ukulele and got a standing ovation in 12 minutes,” Foxx recalled. “And the rest is history.”

Watch Foxx tell the hilarious story up top.