Every Firework Show In The Greater Boston Area

June 27, 2017 5:17 PM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

As July 4th draws near, we decided to put together a map of all the major firework shows happening in the Greater Boston area over the next few weeks. From Provincetown to Worcester and everything in between, we’ve got you covered.

While the Boston Pops-led firework extravaganza on the Charles River Esplanade will draw the big crowds, there are more than 70 other firework displays within a stone’s throw. So why limit yourself? Grab a couple lawn chairs, throw the kids in the backseat, and get your firework fix this weekend!

Check out our interactive map below. These listings are current as of Tuesday (June 27th), but be sure to confirm time and location information with each individual municipality before making plans.

Head over to CBS Boston for a comprehensive schedule with rain dates for every location.

