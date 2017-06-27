Huge Lobster Pulled From Luggage At Logan Airport

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In the most quintessentially New England story of the week, a TSA agent found a 20-pound lobster safely stored in a traveler’s luggage at Boston’s Logan Airport on Sunday morning (June 25).

Discovered in a checked cooler at Terminal C, the TSA reports the crustacean was alive and well at the time the picture was taken. No word yet on whether or not the massive delicacy has made to a dinner table yet.

Live lobsters are perfectly legal to fly with, and they can be stored in checked or carry-on luggage. Which begs the question, why are TSA agents taking selfies with passengers’ personal property?

So many questions. So few answers. For now, enjoy this image of a TSA agent hamming it up with one of New England’s finest.