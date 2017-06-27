Pharrell Says New Ariana Grande & Justin Timberlake Albums Are “Amazing”

By: Eric Donnelly

ET reports that in an interview with TODAY Pharrell talked about everything from The Voice to his new music. The best part of all of this? He spilled some news on the new albums Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake are working on.

After saying he will start focusing on making new records of his own, he revealed, “Ariana Grande’s album’s amazing, the Justin Timberlake album’s amazing.”

He went on to say, “There’s another album that I can’t talk about, but all my fans know about it. It’s coming and it’s exciting and there’s just so much work I got done being off, but I’m so grateful and had such a great time.”

If they get Pharrell’s seal of approval you know they’re good!

