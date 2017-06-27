Pharrell Says New Ariana Grande & Justin Timberlake Albums Are “Amazing”

June 27, 2017 5:55 PM
Filed Under: Album, ariana grande, Justin Timberlake, pharrell, the voice

By: Eric Donnelly

Okay we need these ASAP!

ET reports that in an interview with TODAY Pharrell talked about everything from The Voice to his new music. The best part of all of this? He spilled some news on the new albums Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake are working on.

RELATED: Calvin Harris Drops ‘Feels’ Video with Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

After saying he will start focusing on making new records of his own, he revealed, “Ariana Grande’s album’s amazing, the Justin Timberlake album’s amazing.”

He went on to say, “There’s another album that I can’t talk about, but all my fans know about it. It’s coming and it’s exciting and there’s just so much work I got done being off, but I’m so grateful and had such a great time.”

If they get Pharrell’s seal of approval you know they’re good!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live