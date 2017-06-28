15 Seconds | Allie Sherlock – 11 Year Old Covers Sia/Ed Sheeran/Adele

This may be the most talented 11 year old I’ve ever come across. She plays guitar and sings on the streets of Dublin in absolutely amazing fashion. Seriously, you’ve gotta hear this amazing talent.

Introducing Allie Sherlock and a few amazing covers for you to check out. How many 11 year olds do you know nail an Adele song like this:

Next she tackles Sia and SLAYS IT (in a winter coat and hat):

Give them a listen and TELL US what you think!

