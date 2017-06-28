Can’t Beat Kennedy 06/28

6:45 Danielle

According to her Instagram, Michelle Rodriques might be down with the Fast and Furious franchise where in a post she said she hopes the next film shows some love to the women or she “might have to say goodbye.” Which actor plays her love interest in the films?

Rob Dydrek is 42 today. What is his MTV show called where he makes fun of YouTube videos?

For whatever reason, “Juno” star Ellen Page did an acoustic cover of Britney Spears’ “Lucky.” In the movie, Ellen played a pregnant teenager who chooses adoption with adoption based parents played by Jason Bateman and this actress whose currently going through a divorce. Name her.

8 years ago, celebrity pitchman Billy Mays died at the age of 51. Which cleaning product did he always push?

Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow, and Charlie Puth are joining a star-studded lineup for Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. Sheryl has had some high profiled relationships including one with which Wilson brother?

7:45 Stephanie from Quincy

Katy Perry was seen holding hands with Chris Martin backstage at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday while seeming to really enjoy each other’s company. Katy and Taylor Swift share a mutual ex-boyfriend. Name him.

It’s less than a week until Independence Day. Which of these actors was not in the film Independence Day? Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum or Neve Campbell

Julian Edelman will be joining Isiah Thomas & a slew of other New England based athletes for the latest ESPN body issue out next week. Name the ex-Patriot turned Texan that landed the cover of the issue last year.

The movie Mike Tyson cant resist watching if it’s on…..The Notebook. The movie starred Rachel McAdams & Ryan Gosling– true or false, the costars dated IRL?

Billy Joel gave the commencement address at his old high school, even though he didn’t graduate thanks to an English class he never went to. His first hit was released back in 1973, was it Piano Man or Only The Good Die Young?

Playing J.D. in “Thelma & Louise” was Brad Pitt’s breakout but he almost didn’t get it because Robert Downey Jr. was close to landing the part but too short for the role. Thelma and Louise star Susan Sarandon as Louise and who as Thelma?

Next month marks 12 years since the world was gifted with Wedding Crashers, the movie. Which of these actors were not in the film;

BRADLEY COOPER, RAQUEL WELCH, CHRISTOPHER WALKEN

Chad Michael Murray resurrected his signature character Austin Ames from the 2004 rom-com A Cinderella Story for the OC’s Children Hospital prom over the weekend. This actress, currently being seen on TV Land’s Younger played “Cinderella,” name her.

La La Anthony has been separated from her NBA star hubby Carmelo Anthony for 2 months but admitted to Wendy Williams she isn’t divorcing him right now. La La currently stars on this TV drama produced by 50 Cent.

Today in 2003, “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl premieres at Disneyland. Before Jack Sparrow who was the captain of the Black Pearl?