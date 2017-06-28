Creator Of Paddington Bear, Michael Bond, Dies At 91

By: Eric Donnelly

Such sad news.

According to TMZ, Michael Bond, creator of Paddington Bear, has passed away at the age of 91. “Bond’s publisher HarperCollins announced the author died Tuesday in his home following a short illness.”

The first Paddington Bear book came about in 1958 and it was called A Bear Called Paddington. It sparked a phenomenon complete with a book series, merch, and even a 2014 movie!

“The marmalade-loving, friendly bear who traveled from the ‘deepest, darkest Peru’ to London came about when Bond spotted a lonely teddy bear sitting on a shelf in a shop back in 1956. He called it Paddington because he was living near a station with the same name.”



